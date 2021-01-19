Today's events (Jan. 19, 2021)

Kenosha’s Tinseltown Theater — part of the Cinemark theater chain — is celebrating Cinemark Popcorn Fest. The specials run through Jan. 24. During Popcorn Fest, visitors receive $2 off any size popcorn at all Cinemark locations. If you want to enjoy movie popcorn at home, Cinemark theaters are selling Cinemark Pack-a-Pop to-go popcorn, with the equivalent of three large popcorns for $10. For tickets and more information, go to www.cinemark.com or call Tinseltown, 262-942-8537.

Get out and explore Richard Bong State Recreation Area, 26313 Burlington Road, which features a new, winter-themed StoryWalk, with laminated pages from the children’s book “In the Snow: Who’s Been Here?” by Lindsay Barrett George attached to posts along the nature trail. People hiking the trail search for the next page in the story. Additional activities like scavenger hunts, art projects, snack ideas, experiments and action songs are also included. Note: People can bring a phone or camera to take photos of the extra activities that are posted; copies are not provided. The 0.7-mile trail begins behind the Visitor Center (which is closed at this time) and is limestone-surfaced with some grade to it. The park is open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. There is no cost to hike, but a state park vehicle admission sticker is required to enter Bong. The 2021 annual Wisconsin park stickers are now on sale. Call 262-878-5601 for more information.