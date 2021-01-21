Today's events (Jan. 21, 2021)

Oh, nuts! It’s Squirrel Appreciation Day again. To celebrate, leave some unsalted peanuts (or other treats) outside for our furry friends.

Kenosha’s Tinseltown Theater — part of the Cinemark theater chain — is celebrating Cinemark Popcorn Fest. The specials run through Jan. 24. During Popcorn Fest, visitors receive $2 off any size popcorn at all Cinemark locations. If you want to enjoy movie popcorn at home, Cinemark theaters are selling Cinemark Pack-a-Pop to-go popcorn, with the equivalent of three large popcorns for $10. For tickets and more information, go to www.cinemark.com or call Tinseltown, 262-942-8537.

The Hawthorn Hollow Nature Sanctuary and Arboretum, 880 Green Bay Road, welcomes visitors to its nature trails. Also, Hawthorn is home to the Charles and Kathryn Heide Schoolyard Observatory. A variety of events are planned at the observatory, including “Through the Lens” tonight. To register for observatory events, email observatory@hawthornhollow.org or call 262-552-8196. For more on Hawthorn Hollow and other local events, see Page D2 in today’s Kenosha News.