Today's events (Jan. 21, 2021)
Today's events (Jan. 21, 2021)

Oh, nuts! It’s Squirrel Appreciation Day again. To celebrate, leave some unsalted peanuts (or other treats) outside for our furry friends.

Kenosha’s Tinseltown Theater — part of the Cinemark theater chain — is celebrating Cinemark Popcorn Fest. The specials run through Jan. 24. During Popcorn Fest, visitors receive $2 off any size popcorn at all Cinemark locations. If you want to enjoy movie popcorn at home, Cinemark theaters are selling Cinemark Pack-a-Pop to-go popcorn, with the equivalent of three large popcorns for $10. For tickets and more information, go to www.cinemark.com or call Tinseltown, 262-942-8537.

The Hawthorn Hollow Nature Sanctuary and Arboretum, 880 Green Bay Road, welcomes visitors to its nature trails. Also, Hawthorn is home to the Charles and Kathryn Heide Schoolyard Observatory. A variety of events are planned at the observatory, including “Through the Lens” tonight. To register for observatory events, email observatory@hawthornhollow.org or call 262-552-8196. For more on Hawthorn Hollow and other local events, see Page D2 in today’s Kenosha News.

Get out and explore Richard Bong State Recreation Area, 26313 Burlington Road, which features a new, winter-themed StoryWalk, with laminated pages from the children’s book “In the Snow: Who’s Been Here?” by Lindsay Barrett George attached to posts along the nature trail. The 0.7-mile trail begins behind the Visitor Center (which is closed at this time) and is limestone-surfaced with some grade to it. The park is open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. There is no cost to hike, but a state park vehicle admission sticker is required to enter Bong. The 2021 annual Wisconsin park stickers are now on sale. Call 262-878-5601 for more information.

Tune in tonight: After starring in “Supernatural” for 15 seasons, you’d think Jared Padalecki would want a little break. But he’s right back at it in the drama series “Walker.” It’s a reboot of “Walker, Texas Ranger,” in which he plays the lawman with his own moral code. (7 p.m., The CW).

