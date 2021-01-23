Today's events (Jan. 23, 2021)

It’s Pie Day. You know what to do. Enjoy a slice ... or three, or four ... and don’t skimp on the whipped cream!

Kenosha’s Tinseltown Theater — part of the Cinemark theater chain — is celebrating Cinemark Popcorn Fest, with specials on the movie snack running through Sunday. For tickets and more information, go to www.cinemark.com or call Tinseltown, 262-942-8537.

The band Auto American performs tonight at 58 Below. Joining them on the bill is The Cat’s Meow. 58 Below is located at 504 58th St.

Though the Pringle Nature Center, 9800 160th Ave. (located inside Bristol Woods County Park), remains closed to the public due to COVID-19 precautions, the public is invited to come out and explore the park. Also at Pringle, snowshoes are available to reserve, when trail conditions are suitable and staff members are available. Timeslots are 10 a.m. to noon and 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Sundays. To reserve snowshoes or get more information, visit www.pringlenc.org/rentals. Also, follow Pringle on Instagram or Facebook for weekly timeslot announcements.

Tune in tonight: The new TV film “Salt-N-Pepa” recalls the incredible journey of Cheryl “Salt” James and Sandra “Pepa” Denton, who met as nursing students at Brooklyn’s Queensborough Community College and went on to have a big pop cultural impact as one of the first all-female rap groups. (7 p.m., Lifetime).

