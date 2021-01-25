Today's events (Jan. 25, 2021)

January is Soup Month, and a great way top celebrate is by purchasing a Bowls and Books punch card. Here’s how it works: Instead of an in-person event, for $25, patrons can purchase a souvenir Bowls and Books soup mug and a punch card good for a free cup of soup with the purchase of a meal or sandwich at 13 local restaurants. The punch card special is good through January. If you don’t want the souvenir mug, the punch card alone is $20. The soup mugs and punch cards are available for purchase at the Copy Center, 5038 Sixth Ave., open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday, or online at www.rhodecenter.org. Participating restaurants are Ashling on the Lough, the Boat House, Captain Mike’s, the Coffee Pot, Franks Diner, Morelli’s Deli, Ruffolo’s Pizza, Sazzy B, The Buzz, The Down Town’R Saloon, tg’s Restaurant & Pub, Twisted Cuisine and Union Park Tavern. The punch card is also good for carryout orders, for people who don’t feel comfortable dining inside. For more information, call Sharon Rossow at the Copy Center, 262-654-9030.