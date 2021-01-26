Today's events (Jan. 26, 2021)

It’s Peanut Brittle Day, and be very careful when celebrating this crunchy treat. It’s delicious but also potentially a tooth-breaker!

With fresh snow on the ground, it’s a great time to get out and enjoy this winter wonderland. There are plenty of places to cross-country ski or take out the sled and go sliding. Popular sledding spots include Washington Park, 1821 Washington Road; Alford Park, 2901 Alford Drive; and Fox River Park, at the intersection of highways F and W in Silver Lake. Probably the most popular sledding hill is in Petrifying Springs Park, 4909 Seventh St. in Somers.

Get out and explore Richard Bong State Recreation Area, 26313 Burlington Road, which features a new, winter-themed StoryWalk, with laminated pages from the children’s book “In the Snow: Who’s Been Here?” by Lindsay Barrett George attached to posts along the nature trail. The park is open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. There is no cost to hike, but a state park vehicle admission sticker is required to enter Bong. The 2021 annual Wisconsin park stickers are now on sale. Call 262-878-5601 for more information.

Tune in tonight: The post-apocalyptic thrill ride “Snowpiercer” is back for a second season, with a new power struggle emerging on the speeding train. Also, scheming billionaire Mr. Wilford (Sean Bean) has a new train, new technology and a game plan that keeps everyone guessing. (8 p.m., TNT).

