Today's events (Jan. 28, 2021)
Today's events (Jan. 28, 2021)

Kazoo Day

Happy Kazoo Day!

It’s Kazoo Day, so go ahead and annoy (or thrill) your family members by playing the buzzing little instrument.

With fresh snow on the ground, it’s a great time to get out and enjoy this winter wonderland. There are plenty of places to cross-country ski or take out the sled and go sliding. Popular sledding spots include Washington Park, 1821 Washington Road; Alford Park, 2901 Alford Drive; and Fox River Park, at the intersection of highways F and W in Silver Lake. Probably the most popular sledding hill is in Petrifying Springs Park, 4909 Seventh St. in Somers.

Tune in tonight: The new series “Rehab Addict Rescue” puts yet another twist on the home-renovation genre. Overwhelmed home owners call upon savvy pro Nicole Curtis to help them restore their crumbling historic abodes to their former glory while enhancing original architectural elements. (8 p.m., HGTV).

