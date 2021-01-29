Today's events (Jan. 29, 2021)

It’s Freethinkers Day ... which you can celebrate any way you choose!
Get outside and enjoy this winter wonderland! In the City of Kenosha, popular sledding hills include Washington Park, 1821 Washington Road, and Alford Park, 2901 Alford Drive, which has a steep hill with views of the Carthage College campus. The “Mount Olympus” of sledding hills in Kenosha County is in Petrifying Springs Park, 4909 Seventh St. in Somers. In Pleasant Prairie, Ingram Park, 5724 93rd St., features one steep, narrow hill. If you want a hard-packed, banked sledding “chute” that offers a fast ride, head to Fox River Park, located at the intersection of highways F and W in Silver Lake. Note: The parks that offer sledding usually also feature cross-country skiing trails.
Though the Pringle Nature Center, 9800 160th Ave. (inside Bristol Woods County Park), remains closed to the public due to COVID-19 precautions, the public is invited to explore the park. Snowshoes are available to reserve. Time slots are 10 a.m. to noon and 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Sundays. Reservations must be made by 4 p.m. the day before the rental timeslot; no walk-ins. Snowshoes are $5 per person. To reserve snowshoes or get more information, visit www.pringlenc.org/rentals.
The Racine Zoo, 2131 North Main St., is offering “Winter Picnic in a Snow Globe,” with 90-minute time slots available. Time slots can be reserved 3 to 7:30 p.m. Fridays and 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, Jan. 29 through Feb. 28. For more details and a reservation form to complete, go to www.racinezoo.org.