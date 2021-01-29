Today's events (Jan. 29, 2021)

It’s Freethinkers Day ... which you can celebrate any way you choose!

Get outside and enjoy this winter wonderland! In the City of Kenosha, popular sledding hills include Washington Park, 1821 Washington Road, and Alford Park, 2901 Alford Drive, which has a steep hill with views of the Carthage College campus. The “Mount Olympus” of sledding hills in Kenosha County is in Petrifying Springs Park, 4909 Seventh St. in Somers. In Pleasant Prairie, Ingram Park, 5724 93rd St., features one steep, narrow hill. If you want a hard-packed, banked sledding “chute” that offers a fast ride, head to Fox River Park, located at the intersection of highways F and W in Silver Lake. Note: The parks that offer sledding usually also feature cross-country skiing trails.