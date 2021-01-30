Today's events (Jan. 30, 2021)

It’s Croissant Day, and we hope your morning started with some buttery, flaky goodness!

Get outside and enjoy this winter wonderland! In the City of Kenosha, popular sledding hills include Washington Park, 1821 Washington Road, and Alford Park, 2901 Alford Drive, which has a steep hill with views of the Carthage College campus. The “Mount Olympus” of sledding hills in Kenosha County is in Petrifying Springs Park, 4909 Seventh St. in Somers.

Though the Pringle Nature Center, 9800 160th Ave. (inside Bristol Woods County Park), remains closed to the public due to COVID-19 precautions, the public is invited to explore the park. Snowshoes are available to reserve. Time slots are 10 a.m. to noon and 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Sundays. Reservations must be made by 4 p.m. the day before the rental timeslot; no walk-ins. Snowshoes are $5 per person. To reserve snowshoes or get more information, visit www.pringlenc.org/rentals.

The Kenosha Comedy Club, located in the Wyndam Garden Hotel at 5125 Sixth Ave., tonight features headliner Mike Ball. He is a nationally touring comedian and the producer of “The Future of Comedy Show.” Also performing is comedian Kara Coraci. 8 p.m. Tickets are $24 for two and are sold only in pairs to help with social distancing. Go to www.hap2it.com.

