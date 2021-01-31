 Skip to main content
Today's events (Jan. 31, 2021)
Today's events (Jan. 31, 2021)

Soup month

Jan. 31 is the final day of National Soup Month!

Today is the final day of Soup Month, so warm up with a bowl (or two ... or three) of your favorite chicken noodle. Don’t skimp on the oyster crackers!

Carthage College student Katiann Nelson will perform her junior clarinet and vocal recital “Two Birds, One Stone” at 2 p.m. today. The general public can watch the recital online via Carthage’s live stream. For a link to the free live stream, go to www.carthage.edu/multimedia/

Get outside and enjoy this winter wonderland! In the City of Kenosha, popular sledding hills include Washington Park, 1821 Washington Road, and Alford Park, 2901 Alford Drive, which has a steep hill with views of the Carthage College campus. The “Mount Olympus” of sledding hills in Kenosha County is in Petrifying Springs Park, 4909 Seventh St. in Somers.

