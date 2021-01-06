Today's events (Jan. 7, 2021)

Happy Bobblehead Day! It's the most wonderful holiday of the year. Nod your head (several times) if you agree.
- If you don’t mind the cold, head out to a local hill for some sledding action. Popular sledding spots include Washington Park, 1821 Washington Road; Alford Park, 2901 Alford Drive; and Fox River Park, at the intersection of highways F and W in Silver Lake. Probably the most popular sledding hill is in Petrifying Springs Park, 4909 Seventh St. in Somers. Find more sledding hills in our guide on page D1.
- The new exhibit “Defending the Union — Immigrant Soldiers in the Civil War” is open at the Kenosha Civil War Museum, 5400 First Ave. The exhibit celebrates the role foreign-born men played in the Union Army. The museum is open 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday–Saturday. General museum admission is free. 262-653-4141 or https://museums.kenosha.org/civilwar
- While a lot of movie theaters are closed across the country, Kenosha’s Tinseltown Theater — part of the Cinemark theater chain — is open. New movies include “News of the World,” a Western starring Tom Hanks; the thriller “Promising Young Woman,” starring Carey Mulligan; and, the biggest release this year, “Wonder Woman 1984.” For tickets and more information, go to www.cinemark.com or call Tinseltown, 262-942-8537.
- Tune in tonight: Ted Danson returns to prime time in the new sitcom “Mr. Mayor.” He plays a retired businessman who runs for mayor of Los Angeles to prove he’s “still got it.” But after winning, he must figure out what he really stands for. Holly Hunter also stars. (7 p.m., NBC).