Today's events (Jan. 8, 2021)

It’s Bubble Bath Day, and after all the drama that has unfolded this week, couldn’t we all use a relaxing soak?

The Kenosha Comedy Club, located in the Wyndam Garden Hotel at 5125 Sixth Ave., has two shows this weekend featuring headliner Larry Reeb. Comedy shows are 8 p.m. Jan. 8 and 9. Tickets are $24 for two and are sold only in pairs to help with social distancing. Go to www.hap2it.com.

Head out to a local hill for some sledding action. Popular sledding spots include Washington Park, 1821 Washington Road; Alford Park, 2901 Alford Drive; and Fox River Park, at the intersection of highways F and W in Silver Lake. Probably the most popular sledding hill is in Petrifying Springs Park, 4909 Seventh St. in Somers.

The new exhibit “Defending the Union — Immigrant Soldiers in the Civil War” is open at the Kenosha Civil War Museum, 5400 First Ave. The exhibit celebrates the role foreign-born men played in the Union Army. The museum is open 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday–Saturday. General museum admission is free. 262-653-4141 or https://museums.kenosha.org/civilwar