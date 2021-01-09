 Skip to main content
Today's events (Jan. 9, 2021)
Today's events (Jan. 9, 2021)

GET OUT SLEDDING HILLS

‘Tis the season for sledding at Petrifying Springs Park (above) and other local hills.

 Kenosha News File Photo

Looking for some live, local music tonight? The Rotten Bros. — featuring Rick Venn (guitar and vocals) and Scott Holloway (percussion and vocals) — perform a mix of styles from the late 1960s through today. Rotten Bros. perform starting at 8 tonight (Jan. 9) at Union Park Tavern, 4520 Eighth Ave.

The Kenosha Comedy Club, located in the Wyndam Garden Hotel at 5125 Sixth Ave., features headliner Larry Reeb tonight at 8. Tickets are $24 for two and are sold only in pairs to help with social distancing. Go to www.hap2it.com.

Head out to a local hill for some sledding action. Popular sledding spots include Washington Park, 1821 Washington Road; Alford Park, 2901 Alford Drive; and Fox River Park, at the intersection of highways F and W in Silver Lake. Probably the most popular sledding hill is in Petrifying Springs Park, 4909 Seventh St. in Somers.

The new exhibit “Defending the Union — Immigrant Soldiers in the Civil War” is open at the Kenosha Civil War Museum, 5400 First Ave. The exhibit celebrates the role foreign-born men played in the Union Army. The museum is open 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday–Saturday. General museum admission is free. 262-653-4141 or https://museums.kenosha.org/civilwar

While a lot of movie theaters are closed across the country, Kenosha’s Tinseltown Theater — part of the Cinemark theater chain — is open. New movies include “News of the World,” a Western starring Tom Hanks; the thriller “Promising Young Woman,” starring Carey Mulligan; and, the biggest release this year, “Wonder Woman 1984.” For tickets and more information, go to www.cinemark.com or call Tinseltown, 262-942-8537.

NFL action: Are you ready for some football? Curl up on the couch today for three playoff games: first, it’s the Indianapolis Colts visiting the Buffalo Bills (noon, CBS); the second game features the Los Angeles Rams visiting the Seattle Seahawks (3:40 p.m., Fox); and the evening caps off with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Washington Football Team (7:15 p.m., NBC). Stock up on your favorite chips now so you don’t miss a snap.

