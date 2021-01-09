Today's events (Jan. 9, 2021)

Looking for some live, local music tonight? The Rotten Bros. — featuring Rick Venn (guitar and vocals) and Scott Holloway (percussion and vocals) — perform a mix of styles from the late 1960s through today. Rotten Bros. perform starting at 8 tonight (Jan. 9) at Union Park Tavern, 4520 Eighth Ave.

The Kenosha Comedy Club, located in the Wyndam Garden Hotel at 5125 Sixth Ave., features headliner Larry Reeb tonight at 8. Tickets are $24 for two and are sold only in pairs to help with social distancing. Go to www.hap2it.com.

Head out to a local hill for some sledding action. Popular sledding spots include Washington Park, 1821 Washington Road; Alford Park, 2901 Alford Drive; and Fox River Park, at the intersection of highways F and W in Silver Lake. Probably the most popular sledding hill is in Petrifying Springs Park, 4909 Seventh St. in Somers.