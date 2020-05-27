Today's events (May 28, 2020)

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Just in time for grilling season, it’s Hamburger Day! There are several ways to enjoy this holiday, including trying meat alternative burgers, grabbing a burger from your favorite local burger joint or creating your own at home.

Here’s something fun to stream. And it’s free: The streaming service Kanopy — available for free to anyone with a public library card or university ID — is streaming “Teen Spirit.” The movie, starring Elle Fanning, is about a small-town teen who gets a shot at pop stardom with a local singing competition. The film is also the directorial debut of “The Handmaid’s Tale” actor Max Minghella.

“Goonies” unite! Actor Josh Gad organized an online reunion of the cast and creators of the 1985 movie “The Goonies,” which can be viewed on YouTube. “It is the absolute right place, right time” to revisit “The Goonies,” said Gad, the “Frozen” star who was a preschooler when he first saw the movie about a groups on a treasure hunt. “I think nostalgia is so important right now because we all want to go back to simpler times.” “The Goonies” video, featuring cast members including Sean Astin, Josh Brolin, Ke Huy Quan and Kerri Green and producer Steven Spielberg, is raising money for those affected by the pandemic.