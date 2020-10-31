Today's events (Nov. 1, 2020)

Good morning! Did you remember to set your clocks back one hour Saturday night? If not, do it now. We’ll wait ... and while we’re waiting, we’ll work our way through some of our trick-or-treat haul. It’s the morning after Halloween, so get busy unwrapping those fun-size Snickers!
Head Downtown today to ride the Halloween streetcar! The pumpkin streetcar should be in operation between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. today. Note: Face masks are required onboard.
Peterson’s Pumpkin Patch, with about 150 jack-o’-lanterns, glows at 9210 63rd St. The expertly carved pumpkins are on display through Monday night. Dr. Kris Peterson, a local chiropractor, puts on the display each year for a different charity. He draws the designs on the pumpkins, and volunteers help him do all the carving. Donations are being collected to benefit the Kindred Kitties, this year’s beneficiary.
Today is your final chance to visit the Racine Zoo’s drive-thru “Halloween Glow” lights attraction, open 6 to 9 p.m. $5 per person; free for children ages 2 years and younger. Enter the zoo at the 200 Goold St. gate entrance. This is a drive-through only experience; no walking is allowed. www.racinezoo.org/halloween-glow
The Anderson Arts Center at Kemper, 6603 Third Ave., is hosting its Winter Juried Show, with some 150 pieces of art on display, runs through Jan. 10, giving you plenty of time to view it. The arts center, located in a historic mansion, is open 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday. Admission is free. Note: Everyone MUST wear a mask inside. For more details, go to www.kempercenter.com.
Tune in tonight: The hourlong special “Virus Hunters” tells the stories of heroic scientific researchers who are racing to prevent the next global disaster. (8 p.m., National Geographic Channel).
