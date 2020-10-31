Today's events (Nov. 1, 2020)

Good morning! Did you remember to set your clocks back one hour Saturday night? If not, do it now. We’ll wait ... and while we’re waiting, we’ll work our way through some of our trick-or-treat haul. It’s the morning after Halloween, so get busy unwrapping those fun-size Snickers!

Head Downtown today to ride the Halloween streetcar! The pumpkin streetcar should be in operation between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. today. Note: Face masks are required onboard.

Peterson’s Pumpkin Patch, with about 150 jack-o’-lanterns, glows at 9210 63rd St. The expertly carved pumpkins are on display through Monday night. Dr. Kris Peterson, a local chiropractor, puts on the display each year for a different charity. He draws the designs on the pumpkins, and volunteers help him do all the carving. Donations are being collected to benefit the Kindred Kitties, this year’s beneficiary.