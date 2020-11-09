Today's events (Nov. 10, 2020)

It’s Vanilla Cupcake Day, so enjoy a sweet treat!

You know where you can escape for a short time and forget all about ballot counting and the colder weather that lies ahead? The Anderson Arts Center, 6603 Third Ave. Anderson is hosting its Winter Juried Show, with some 150 pieces of art on display, runs through Jan. 10, giving you plenty of time to view it. The arts center, located in a historic mansion, is open 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday. Admission is free. Note: Everyone MUST wear a mask inside. For more details, go to www.kempercenter.com.

The Pringle Nature Center, located at 9800 160th Ave. in Bristol Woods County Park, is closed, but the trails in the park remain open for exploring. Pringle is hosting the “Bristol Woods Virtual Trail Run” in place of its annual race. Through Nov. 15, participants will be able to run a marked 5K course in Bristol Woods County Park on their own time and post their best results to Pringle’s website. Registration is $15; participants will receive a large sticker of the 2020 race logo. All proceeds from the run go to environmental education programming at Pringle Nature Center. For registration and more information, visit www.pringlenc.org/trail-run.

Tune in tonight: In the holiday rom-com series “Dash & Lily,” a whirlwind romance builds as cynical Dash (Austin Abrams) and hopeful Lily (Midori Francis) trade dares, dreams and desires in a notebook they pass back and forth at locations across New York City. Of course, they find they have more in common than they expected. (Netflix).

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.