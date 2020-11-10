Today's events (Nov. 11, 2020)

It’s Veterans Day today. Please, thank a veteran for his or her service and spend a few moments of silence thanking those who never made it back home. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, most ceremonies have been canceled this year. However, the Kenosha County Division of Veterans Services is marking Veterans Day with a video featuring reflections on Veterans Day from 10 local veterans. The video is available on the Kenosha County YouTube channel and will also be shown on Kenosha Community Media (Spectrum Cable Channel 14) at 5 p.m. today.

It’s also Sundae Day, which really should be EVERY day!

Head to your favorite local library today ... or branch out to someplace new. All Kenosha Public Library branches are now open for in-person library services. The Southwest and Northside libraries are open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday-Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday; the Simmons Library is open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday; and the Uptown Library is open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Note: All visitors must wear a mask, covering both your nose and your mouth. Curbside pickups are also still available. For more information, go to www.mykpl.info.

Tune in tonight: Reba McEntire and Darius Rucker are our hosts for the 54th Annual CMA Awards, billed as “country music’s biggest night.” Organizers say the event at Nashville’s Music City Center marks the first time this year that the genre’s top stars will come together — safely and socially distanced — in a single venue. The performer list features, among others, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Florida Georgia Line, Lady A, Miranda Lambert, Ashley McBride and Rascal Flatts. Also, Charley Pride will be honored with the lifetime achievement award. (7 p.m., ABC).

