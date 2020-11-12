Today's events (Nov. 13, 2020)

Today is Friday the 13th, so try to avoid walking under open ladders, breaking mirrors and stepping on sidewalk cracks! It’s also World Kindness Day, so be a sweetheart today.

The Pringle Nature Center, located at 9800 160th Ave. in Bristol Woods County Park, is closed, but the trails in the park remain open for exploring. Pringle is hosting the “Bristol Woods Virtual Trail Run” in place of its annual race. Through Nov. 15, participants will be able to run a marked 5K course in Bristol Woods County Park on their own time and post their best results to Pringle’s website. Registration is $15; participants will receive a large sticker of the 2020 race logo. All proceeds from the run go to environmental education programming at Pringle Nature Center. For registration and more information, visit www.pringlenc.org/trail-run.

Kenosha’sTinseltown Theatre has reopened, with new social distancing and cleaning practices due to the COVID-19 pandemic. For tickets and more information, go to www.cinemark.com or call Tinseltown, 262-942-8537.

Tune in tonight: The new live-action series “The Astronauts” follows a group of five untrained kids who embark on the adventure of a lifetime when they are mistakenly launched into space. Seems they used their parents’ security clearances to sneak onto an empty rocket ship. (6 p.m., Nickelodeon).

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.