Today's events (Nov. 14, 2020)
Get Out Today

Today's events (Nov. 14, 2020)

food drive

Here’s a great way to kick off your weekend: Donate some food! Kenosha County Board Supervisor Ed Kubicki is hosting his 15th annual Food Drive to Benefit the Shalom Center. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., drop off food items at his house, 3617 22nd Ave. This is a particularly tough year for a lot of people, so please give generously.

Tonight is your final chance to watch “Romeo and Juliet Walk Into a Bar.” The comedy, the latest production in Carthage College’s New Play Initiative, is about a college theater department that is trying to put on Shakespeare’s famous tragedy but has a shortage of male actors. The show is open to the general public via live streaming only. To watch the free 7:30 p.m. performance, use this link: www.carthage.edu/multimedia/upcoming/

Looking for live music tonight? Here are some options:

The Rogers Randle Jr. & Company Band performs 8 to 11 p.m. at tg’s, 4120 Seventh Ave.

The Jill Plaisted Band will perform starting at 7 p.m. at Union Park Tavern, 4520 Eighth Ave.

The Hatred Embrace, Luciferum and Full Shred Ahead are performing tonight at The Port, 714 50th St.

Note: With everything happening during CVOID-19, all concerts are subject to rescheduling or cancellation. Please check with the artists or venue before heading out.

Tune in tonight: The feel-good flick “Christmas in Vienna” follows a concert pianist (Sarah Drew) whose heart isn’t in it anymore. She travels to Austria for a performance and while there, she finds the inspiration she has been missing — along with a new love interest. (7 p.m., Hallmark Channel).

