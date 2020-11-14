Today's events (Nov. 15, 2020)

It’s Clean Out Your Refrigerator Day, so it’s time to let go of that moldy cheese. Unless it’s blue cheese, which is basically 90 percent mold anyway. After you’re finished pitching last month’s leftovers and that 4-year-old carton of buttermilk, get busy baking. It’s also Bundt Cake Day. Isn’t that sweet?
The Pringle Nature Center, located at 9800 160th Ave. in Bristol Woods County Park, is closed, but the trails in the park remain open for exploring. Pringle is hosting the “Bristol Woods Virtual Trail Run” in place of its annual race. Through Nov. 15, participants will be able to run a marked 5K course in Bristol Woods County Park on their own time and post their best results to Pringle’s website. Registration is $15; participants will receive a large sticker of the 2020 race logo. All proceeds from the run go to environmental education programming at Pringle Nature Center. For registration and more information, visit www.pringlenc.org/trail-run.
Get out and enjoy a walk with fantastic views outside the Anderson Arts Center at Kemper, 6603 Third Ave. The grounds offer gorgeous views of Lake Michigan. While you’re there, head inside to see Winter Juried Show, with some 150 pieces of art on display. The show runs through Jan. 10, giving you plenty of time to view it. The arts center, located in a historic mansion, is open 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday. Admission is free. Note: Everyone MUST wear a mask inside. For more details, go to www.kempercenter.com.
Tune in tonight: The fourth season of the soapy British royal-family drama “The Crown” covers 1979 through 1990, which means we’ll get our first look at Emma Corrin as young Lady Diana Spencer, an unassuming teacher’s assistant who would become the bride of Prince Charles (Josh O’Connor). Also new to the saga is Gillian Anderson, nearly unrecognizable as Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, with whom Queen Elizabeth (Olivia Colman) had a tense relationship at times (Netflix).
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.