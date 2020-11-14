Today's events (Nov. 15, 2020)

It’s Clean Out Your Refrigerator Day, so it’s time to let go of that moldy cheese. Unless it’s blue cheese, which is basically 90 percent mold anyway. After you’re finished pitching last month’s leftovers and that 4-year-old carton of buttermilk, get busy baking. It’s also Bundt Cake Day. Isn’t that sweet?

The Pringle Nature Center, located at 9800 160th Ave. in Bristol Woods County Park, is closed, but the trails in the park remain open for exploring. Pringle is hosting the “Bristol Woods Virtual Trail Run” in place of its annual race. Through Nov. 15, participants will be able to run a marked 5K course in Bristol Woods County Park on their own time and post their best results to Pringle’s website. Registration is $15; participants will receive a large sticker of the 2020 race logo. All proceeds from the run go to environmental education programming at Pringle Nature Center. For registration and more information, visit www.pringlenc.org/trail-run.