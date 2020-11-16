Today's events (Nov. 17, 2020)

It’s Take a Hike Day, and, if you do go for a walk today, bundle up! It’s beginning to feel a lot like November. Still, a brisk walk is always a good idea. Great places to walk in this area include Petrifying Springs County Park, on County Highway A; the Pike Trail, which runs about 10 miles along Lake Michigan, with access points all along the lakefront; Prairie Springs Park, at highways 165 and H in Pleasant Prairie; and Silver Lake Park, on County Highway F. Wherever you go, wear sturdy shoes and enjoy the fresh air and scenery