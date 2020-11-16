Today's events (Nov. 17, 2020)

It’s Take a Hike Day, and, if you do go for a walk today, bundle up! It’s beginning to feel a lot like November. Still, a brisk walk is always a good idea. Great places to walk in this area include Petrifying Springs County Park, on County Highway A; the Pike Trail, which runs about 10 miles along Lake Michigan, with access points all along the lakefront; Prairie Springs Park, at highways 165 and H in Pleasant Prairie; and Silver Lake Park, on County Highway F. Wherever you go, wear sturdy shoes and enjoy the fresh air and scenery
You know where you can escape for a short time and forget about the colder weather? The Anderson Arts Center, 6603 Third Ave. Anderson is hosting its Winter Juried Show, with some 150 pieces of art on display, runs through Jan. 10, giving you plenty of time to view it. The arts center, located in a historic mansion, is open 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday. Admission is free. Note: Everyone MUST wear a mask inside. For more details, go to www.kempercenter.com.
The Racine Symphony is performing at noon today at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside in Bedford Hall. The concert will feature the symphony’s 2020 Artist-In-Residence Joshua Zajac. Due to the pandemic, the concert is available for virtual viewing only. It will be livestreamed and broadcast at noon on UW-Parkside’s YouTube Channel. The concert will also be recorded to be viewed any time on the symphony’s YouTube Channel.
Tune in tonight: The series “Big Sky,” a pulse-pounding thriller from David E. Kelley (“Big Little Lies”), is one of the most anticipated new shows of the season. It follows the search for two sisters who have been kidnapped by a truck driver on a remote highway in Montana. Detectives soon realize their case might be related to other disappearances in the area. (9 p.m., ABC).
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.