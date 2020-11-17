Today's events (Nov. 18, 2020)

It’s Apple Cider Day, so enjoy a glass or two. Hot or cold, it’s up to you.
If you’d like to pick your own apples to make some cider, head to Apple Holler Orchard in Yorkville (off of I-94 at Highway KR). Apple picking is 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily. Varieties being picked now include Rosalee, Cameo, Golden Delicious, Gold Rush, Ida Red, Rosalee and Rome apples. For details about pricing and apple picking procedures, go to www.appleholler.com.
Head to your favorite local library today ... or branch out to someplace new. All Kenosha Public Library branches are now open for in-person library services. The Southwest and Northside libraries are open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday-Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday; the Simmons Library is open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday; and the Uptown Library is open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Note: All visitors must wear a mask, covering both your nose and your mouth. Curbside pickups are also still available. For more information, go to www.mykpl.info.
Tune in tonight: As the second season of “For Life” unfolds, Aaron Wallace, who spent nine years behind bars for a crime he didn’t commit, is poised to go free. But it’s still not smooth sailing as dangerous enemies lurk. (9 p.m., ABC).
