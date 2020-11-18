 Skip to main content
Today's events (Nov. 19, 2020)
Get Out Today

Today's events (Nov. 19, 2020)

Kingfish bobbleheads

Add to your Kenosha Kingfish bobblehead collection with the Nov. 19 Bobblehead event and holiday sale at Simmons Field.

 Liz Snyder

It’s World Toilet Day, which is a good reminder to scrub yours. And make sure there’s enough paper in there too.

Bobblehead alert! The Kenosha Kingfish are hosting a bobblehead pick-up event and holiday sale. The events is 2 to 7 p.m. today at the team store at Simmons Field, 7817 Sheridan Road. Patrons can bring in their bobblehead vouchers from the 2020 season and redeem them. (Note: You must have a voucher to get a bobblehead on Nov. 19. Bobbleheads will be available to purchase at a later date.) The store will also be featuring discounts on merchandise, including $50 game-worn jerseys and $10 game-used bats. From 2 to 3:30 p.m., Kingfish Field Manager Mike Porcaro will be greeting fans. COVID-19 protocols: Masks and social distancing are required.

Hit the trail: Hawthorn Hollow Nature Sanctuary and Arboretum, 880 Green Bay Road in Somers is featuring a new outdoor exhibit. A trail meandering through the woods features a children’s book. This is part of Hawthorn’s StoryWalk program. The trail is free, as is admission to Hawthorn Hollow. Donations are accepted.

Tune in tonight: Season 3 of “A Million Little Things” opens just seconds after Eddie was run down by a speeding vehicle while on the phone with his wife, Katherine. As we await his fate, Maggie jump starts her new life in Oxford. (9 p.m., ABC).

Tags

