Today's events (Nov. 19, 2020)

It’s World Toilet Day, which is a good reminder to scrub yours. And make sure there’s enough paper in there too.

Bobblehead alert! The Kenosha Kingfish are hosting a bobblehead pick-up event and holiday sale. The events is 2 to 7 p.m. today at the team store at Simmons Field, 7817 Sheridan Road. Patrons can bring in their bobblehead vouchers from the 2020 season and redeem them. (Note: You must have a voucher to get a bobblehead on Nov. 19. Bobbleheads will be available to purchase at a later date.) The store will also be featuring discounts on merchandise, including $50 game-worn jerseys and $10 game-used bats. From 2 to 3:30 p.m., Kingfish Field Manager Mike Porcaro will be greeting fans. COVID-19 protocols: Masks and social distancing are required.

Hit the trail: Hawthorn Hollow Nature Sanctuary and Arboretum, 880 Green Bay Road in Somers is featuring a new outdoor exhibit. A trail meandering through the woods features a children’s book. This is part of Hawthorn’s StoryWalk program. The trail is free, as is admission to Hawthorn Hollow. Donations are accepted.

Tune in tonight: Season 3 of “A Million Little Things” opens just seconds after Eddie was run down by a speeding vehicle while on the phone with his wife, Katherine. As we await his fate, Maggie jump starts her new life in Oxford. (9 p.m., ABC).

