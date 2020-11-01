Today's events (Nov. 2, 2020)

Today is Deviled Egg Day. If you’ve got some time to kill, you can spend hours online picking out a favorite recipe for the dish. All you need to do is hard boil some eggs, scoop out the yolk, mix the yolk with mayonnaise and spices and then re-stuff the egg with your mixture. However, there are too many variations to list, everything from adding mustard to curry powder. As a bonus: Eggs are a great source of protein. Now, get crackin’!

Tonight is your final chance to visit Peterson’s Pumpkin Patch, with about 150 jack-o’-lanterns, at 9210 63rd St. Dr. Kris Peterson, a local chiropractor, puts on the display each year for a different charity. He draws the designs on the pumpkins, and volunteers help him do all the carving. Donations are being collected to benefit the Kindred Kitties, this year’s beneficiary.

Are you ready for some football? Tonight, Tom Brady and the rest of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers visit the New York Giants. 7:15 p.m. on ESPN. As always, have your nachos (and deviled eggs?) ready by game time.

Tune in tonight: On the Season 4 premiere of “The Good Doctor,” we learn that Dr. Shaun Murphy and the team at San Jose St. Bonaventure are no different from their real-life counterparts. They’re struggling through a COVID-19 pandemic that is taking a toll on them both personally and professionally. (9 p.m., ABC).

