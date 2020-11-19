Today's events (Nov. 20, 2020)

Oh, fudge! It’s Peanut Butter Fudge Day. No fudge on hand? Dip a chocolate bar into your jar of extra crunchy peanut butter. It’s a worthy substitution and has some protein, too.

Kenosha’s Tinseltown Theatre has reopened, with new social distancing and cleaning practices due to the COVID-19 pandemic. For tickets and more information, go to www.cinemark.com or call Tinseltown, 262-942-8537.

The Racine Zoo is hosting a Wonderland of Lights, a drive-through tour of lighted displays. Visitors will drive through the zoo grounds and see light displays of decorated trees, charming characters and a 96-foot tunnel with “an incredible show of dynamic designs.” Open 5 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays–Sundays through Jan. 3 (including Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day). The cost is $5 per person (cash or credit card accepted at the gate only); free for children 2 and younger. Note: This is a drive-through only experience, no walking allowed. Masks are not required. For more details, go to www.racinezoo.org.

Tune in tonight: It’s time to deck the halls. In the two-hour special “Holiday Crafters Gone Wild,” four teams of crafty artisans battle it out in challenges that range from ultra-lavish table decor to one-of-a-kind tree toppers. (8 p.m., HGTV).

