Today's events (Nov. 3, 2020)

It’s Election Day (you may have heard something on the news about this!). The most important thing to do today is get out and VOTE. Once you take care of that important task, go out and do something to take your mind off battleground states, disputed ballots and all the overheated campaign rhetoric. At least for a short while, before you start obsessing over how voters ages 19-23 in Iowa’s Des Moines suburbs marked their ballots! Seriously, try to remain calm.

Besides being Election Day, it’s also Candy Day — a good excuse for munching on leftover Halloween treats — and it’s Sandwich Day. We find a good turkey-and-cheese sandwich cures any problems, so make sure to eat a healthy lunch in addition to all those sugary treats.

You know where you can escape for a short time and forget all about campaigns? The Anderson Arts Center, 6603 Third Ave. Anderson is hosting its Winter Juried Show, with some 150 pieces of art on display, runs through Jan. 10, giving you plenty of time to view it. The arts center, located in a historic mansion, is open 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday. Admission is free. Note: Everyone MUST wear a mask inside. For more details, go to www.kempercenter.com.

Tune in tonight: Will it be a long and bumpy night? Television’s political pundits will be out in full force as the broadcast networks, cable news networks and PBS follow the presidential election and other key races across America. (Coverage can be found on many, many channels).

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.