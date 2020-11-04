Today's events (Nov. 5, 2020)

It’s Men Make Dinner Day, so get ready to order a pizza. We kid, we kid ... but, seriously, maybe have a backup plan?
It’s supposed to be gorgeous weather today, so why not head out in search of some fresh air and late-fall color? Nearby places for great fall color viewing include Petrifying Springs County Park, on County Highway A, just west of G (30th Avenue) and just north of Highway E (12th Street); the Pike Trail, which runs about 10 miles along Lake Michigan, with access points all along the lakefront; Poerio Park on Kenosha’s northside, at 1401 16th Ave.; Prairie Springs Park, at highways 165 and H in Pleasant Prairie; Silver Lake Park, on County Highway F, about 8.5 miles west of I-94, just south of Highway 50; and Bristol Woods, off highways C and MB, west of I-94. Wherever you go, wear sturdy shoes and enjoy the fresh air and scenery ... it only gets colder from here!
Another place to enjoy a walk with fantastic views is the Anderson Arts Center at Kemper, 6603 Third Ave. The grounds offer gorgeous views of Lake Michigan, and the Winter Juried Show, with some 150 pieces of art on display, runs through Jan. 10, giving you plenty of time to view it. The arts center, located in a historic mansion, is open 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday. Admission is free. Note: Everyone MUST wear a mask inside. For more details, go to www.kempercenter.com.
Kenosha’s Tinseltown Theatre has reopened, with new social distancing and cleaning practices due to the COVID-19 pandemic. For tickets and more information, go to www.cinemark.com or call Tinseltown, 262-942-8537.
Tune in tonight: Thomas Middleditch and Annaleigh Ashford star in the new sitcom “B Positive.” He’s a single dad in desperate need of a kidney, and she’s a rough-around-the-edges woman from his past who volunteers her own. Is it the beginning of a beautiful relationship? (7:30 p.m., CBS).
