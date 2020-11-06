Today's events (Nov. 7, 2020)

It’s Hug a Bear Day. We suggest your favorite teddy bear, as opposed to the real thing.
Our gorgeous weather is forecast to continue today, so why not head out in search of some fresh air and late-fall color? Nearby places for great fall color viewing include Petrifying Springs County Park, on County Highway A, just west of G (30th Avenue) and just north of Highway E (12th Street); the Pike Trail, which runs about 10 miles along Lake Michigan, with access points all along the lakefront; Poerio Park on Kenosha’s northside, at 1401 16th Ave.; Prairie Springs Park, at highways 165 and H in Pleasant Prairie; Silver Lake Park, on County Highway F, about 8.5 miles west of I-94, just south of Highway 50; and Bristol Woods, off highways C and MB, west of I-94. Wherever you go, wear sturdy shoes and enjoy the fresh air and scenery ... it only gets colder from here!
Another place to enjoy a walk with fantastic views is the Anderson Arts Center at Kemper, 6603 Third Ave. The grounds offer gorgeous views of Lake Michigan, and the Winter Juried Show, with some 150 pieces of art on display, runs through Jan. 10, giving you plenty of time to view it. The arts center, located in a historic mansion, is open 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday. Admission is free. Note: Everyone MUST wear a mask inside. For more details, go to www.kempercenter.com.
The Kenosha Unified School District’s theater season continues tonight with “The Revolutionists.” The play focuses on four women during the time of the French Revolution. Though there is a guillotine involved, the play is described as a comedy/drama. No in-person audiences are allowed for KUSD shows due to the COVID-19 pandemic. To buy a ticket for a link to watch the show via a live stream at 7:30 tonight, go to www.kusd.edu.
Tune in tonight: The documentary series “AMC Visionaries: Eli Roth’s History of Horror” continues with an hour devoted to “Chilling Children” — youthful characters in scary movies who give us the creeps. Among the films spotlighted are “The Exorcist,” “Carrie,” “The Bad Seed” and “Hereditary.” (9 p.m., AMC).
