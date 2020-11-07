Today's events (Nov. 8, 2020)

It’s Cappuccino Day, so enjoy your favorite “fancy” coffee while reading your Kenosha News this morning.
Our gorgeous weather is forecast to continue today, so why not head out in search of some fresh air and late-fall color? Nearby places for great fall color viewing include Petrifying Springs County Park, on County Highway A, just west of G (30th Avenue) and just north of Highway E (12th Street); the Pike Trail, which runs about 10 miles along Lake Michigan, with access points all along the lakefront; Poerio Park on Kenosha’s northside, at 1401 16th Ave.; Prairie Springs Park, at highways 165 and H in Pleasant Prairie; Silver Lake Park, on County Highway F, about 8.5 miles west of I-94, just south of Highway 50; and Bristol Woods, off highways C and MB, west of I-94. Wherever you go, wear sturdy shoes and enjoy the fresh air and scenery ... it only gets colder from here!
Another place to enjoy a walk with fantastic views is the Anderson Arts Center at Kemper, 6603 Third Ave. The grounds offer gorgeous views of Lake Michigan, and the Winter Juried Show, with some 150 pieces of art on display, runs through Jan. 10, giving you plenty of time to view it. The arts center, located in a historic mansion, is open 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday. Admission is free. Note: Everyone MUST wear a mask inside. For more details, go to www.kempercenter.com.
Are you ready for some football? The Green Bay Packers are off today, having played Thursday night. Our other “local” NFL team is in action, however. The Chicago Bears visit the Tennessee Titans. The game airs at noon on Fox.
Tune in tonight: In the Season 12 premiere of “NCIS: Los Angeles,” Callen and Sam race to track down a Russian bomber that has gone missing while flying over U.S. soil. The Season 7 opener of “NCIS: New Orleans” immediately follows. (7:30 p.m., CBS).
