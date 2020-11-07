Today's events (Nov. 8, 2020)

Our gorgeous weather is forecast to continue today, so why not head out in search of some fresh air and late-fall color? Nearby places for great fall color viewing include Petrifying Springs County Park, on County Highway A, just west of G (30th Avenue) and just north of Highway E (12th Street); the Pike Trail, which runs about 10 miles along Lake Michigan, with access points all along the lakefront; Poerio Park on Kenosha’s northside, at 1401 16th Ave.; Prairie Springs Park, at highways 165 and H in Pleasant Prairie; Silver Lake Park, on County Highway F, about 8.5 miles west of I-94, just south of Highway 50; and Bristol Woods, off highways C and MB, west of I-94. Wherever you go, wear sturdy shoes and enjoy the fresh air and scenery ... it only gets colder from here!