Today's events (Nov. 9, 2020)

The high temperatures are forecast to hit the low 70s today ... before dropping to the more seasonal 50s. Don’t waste this surge of late-fall warmth! Nearby places to get out and hike include Petrifying Springs County Park, on County Highway A; the Pike Trail, which runs about 10 miles along Lake Michigan, with access points all along the lakefront; Prairie Springs Park, at highways 165 and H in Pleasant Prairie; and Silver Lake Park, on County Highway F. Wherever you go, wear sturdy shoes and enjoy the fresh air and scenery ... it only gets colder from here!

The Pringle Nature Center, located at 9800 160th Ave. in Bristol Woods County Park, is closed, but the trails in the park remain open for exploring. Pringle is hosting the “Bristol Woods Virtual Trail Run” in place of its annual race. Through Nov. 15, participants will be able to run a marked 5K course in Bristol Woods County Park on their own time and post their best results to Pringle’s website. Registration is $15; participants will receive a large sticker of the 2020 race logo. All proceeds from the run go to environmental education programming at Pringle Nature Center. For registration and more information, visit www.pringlenc.org/trail-run.