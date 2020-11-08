 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Today's events (Nov. 9, 2020)
View Comments
Get Out Today

Today's events (Nov. 9, 2020)

{{featured_button_text}}
Fall color Cedarburg Bog trail.jpg

Hit a trail today to take advantage of our beautiful late-fall weather.

 Kenosha News Photo by Elizabeth Snyder

The high temperatures are forecast to hit the low 70s today ... before dropping to the more seasonal 50s. Don’t waste this surge of late-fall warmth! Nearby places to get out and hike include Petrifying Springs County Park, on County Highway A; the Pike Trail, which runs about 10 miles along Lake Michigan, with access points all along the lakefront; Prairie Springs Park, at highways 165 and H in Pleasant Prairie; and Silver Lake Park, on County Highway F. Wherever you go, wear sturdy shoes and enjoy the fresh air and scenery ... it only gets colder from here!

The Pringle Nature Center, located at 9800 160th Ave. in Bristol Woods County Park, is closed, but the trails in the park remain open for exploring. Pringle is hosting the “Bristol Woods Virtual Trail Run” in place of its annual race. Through Nov. 15, participants will be able to run a marked 5K course in Bristol Woods County Park on their own time and post their best results to Pringle’s website. Registration is $15; participants will receive a large sticker of the 2020 race logo. All proceeds from the run go to environmental education programming at Pringle Nature Center. For registration and more information, visit www.pringlenc.org/trail-run.

Are you ready for some football? Tonight, the New England Patriots visit the hapless New York Jets. 7:15 p.m. on ESPN. As always, have your nachos ready by game time.

Tune in tonight: The slick, eight-episode drama series “Industry” follows a group of highly ambitious young graduates competing for permanent positions at a leading international investment bank in London. In this cutthroat environment, only a few will cash in. (9 p.m., HBO).

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WisEye Morning Minute: WEC Administrator on Potential Recount

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert