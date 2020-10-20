Today's events (Oct. 21, 2020)

It’s Apple Day, which is perfect timing. According to area growers, this has been an excellent year for apples. Enjoy the many varieties available at area orchards and farmers markets. And remember: There’s no shame in getting your daily apples in the form of pies, tarts and turnovers.

One of the most popular spots every autumn is Apple Holler, which means cars stack up outside the venue, located off I-94 at Highway KR in Yorkville. If you can get there during the week, however, you might not have to park three states away. Apple picking is 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. Varieties being picked now include Rosalee, Cameo, Macoun, Snowsweet, Jonathan, Golden Delicious, Crimson Crisp, Shizuka and Cortland apples. For details about pricing and apple picking procedures, go to www.appleholler.com.

You can also find pumpkins, apple cider and other seasonal goodies. Stiles Vegetable Farm, 11717 Sheridan Road, offers fall produce and the family’s “famous pumpkin display.” Open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.