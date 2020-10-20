Today's events (Oct. 21, 2020)

It’s Apple Day, which is perfect timing. According to area growers, this has been an excellent year for apples. Enjoy the many varieties available at area orchards and farmers markets. And remember: There’s no shame in getting your daily apples in the form of pies, tarts and turnovers.
One of the most popular spots every autumn is Apple Holler, which means cars stack up outside the venue, located off I-94 at Highway KR in Yorkville. If you can get there during the week, however, you might not have to park three states away. Apple picking is 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. Varieties being picked now include Rosalee, Cameo, Macoun, Snowsweet, Jonathan, Golden Delicious, Crimson Crisp, Shizuka and Cortland apples. For details about pricing and apple picking procedures, go to www.appleholler.com.
You can also find pumpkins, apple cider and other seasonal goodies. Stiles Vegetable Farm, 11717 Sheridan Road, offers fall produce and the family’s “famous pumpkin display.” Open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.
The Racine Zoo is offering a drive-through “Halloween Glow” attraction, open 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays through Nov. 1. The zoo is decorated with “spooktacular light displays with ghostly charms perfect for guests of all ages.” The cost is $5 per person; free for children ages 2 years and younger. (Cash or credit card accepted at the gate only.) Visitors should enter the zoo at the 200 Goold St. gate entrance. This is a drive-through only experience; no walking is allowed. For more details, go to www.racinezoo.org/halloween-glow
Tune in tonight: Back-to-back episodes of “The Goldbergs” kick off the show’s new season. In the opener, Beverly surprises the family with an end-of-summer vacation to Miami, with the flight resembling the classic film “Airplane.” The two “Goldbergs” episodes are followed by the season openers of “The Conners” and “black-ish.” (7 p.m., ABC).
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.