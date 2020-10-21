Today's events (Oct. 22, 2020)

It’s Caps Lock Day. We mean, CAPS LOCK DAY! Which is as good a time as any to remind everyone that “yelling” through the use of all-caps doesn’t help get your point across.

Looking for a spooky walk? Hawthorn Hollow Nature Sanctuary and Arboretum, 880 Green Bay Road in Somers, has a spooky exhibit called “The Beasts of the Woods” at Hawthorn Hollow’s historic Teuscher Pet Cemetery. Visitors are welcome to wander through the pet cemetery and discover the nature-inspired art. Admission is free; donations are accepted.

Area zoos are offering drive-thru Halloween tours and other attractions this year:

The Racine Zoo’s drive-thru “Halloween Glow” lights attraction is open 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays through Nov. 1. $5 per person; free for children ages 2 years and younger. Enter the zoo at the 200 Goold St. gate entrance. This is a drive-through only experience; no walking is allowed. Also, no pets are allowed in the vehicles. www.racinezoo.org/halloween-glow