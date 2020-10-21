Today's events (Oct. 22, 2020)

It’s Caps Lock Day. We mean, CAPS LOCK DAY! Which is as good a time as any to remind everyone that “yelling” through the use of all-caps doesn’t help get your point across.
Looking for a spooky walk? Hawthorn Hollow Nature Sanctuary and Arboretum, 880 Green Bay Road in Somers, has a spooky exhibit called “The Beasts of the Woods” at Hawthorn Hollow’s historic Teuscher Pet Cemetery. Visitors are welcome to wander through the pet cemetery and discover the nature-inspired art. Admission is free; donations are accepted.
Area zoos are offering drive-thru Halloween tours and other attractions this year:
The Racine Zoo’s drive-thru “Halloween Glow” lights attraction is open 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays through Nov. 1. $5 per person; free for children ages 2 years and younger. Enter the zoo at the 200 Goold St. gate entrance. This is a drive-through only experience; no walking is allowed. Also, no pets are allowed in the vehicles. www.racinezoo.org/halloween-glow
The Milwaukee County Zoo gets into the holiday spirit with a drive-thru “Boo at the Zoo,” with Halloween-themed areas, carved pumpkins and illuminated light shows. 5:30 to 9 p.m. Oct. 22-25; advance online reservations are required. Go to www.milwaukeezoo.org to reserve a time. $55 per carload. Concessions and merchandise will be available to purchase along the way.
The Brookfield Zoo hosts special attractions daily through Nov. 1. “Dinos Everywhere” features more than 40 animatronic dinosaurs located throughout the zoo grounds. The zoo is also hosting a Fall Selfie Sweepstakes. You can find details on the contest on the zoo’s website, www.CZS.org/events.
