Today's events (Oct. 23, 2020)

“Dinos in the Dark” programs are offered at 6, 7, 8 and 9 tonight (Oct. 23). Participants will take a flashlight tour of the Dinosaur Discovery Museum . Bring a flashlight and walk among the dinosaurs, which “will come alive in the shadows.” At 5608 10th Ave. $10 admission. Note: Registration is required in advance; each session is limited to 10 people and everyone is required to wear a mask. Call 262-653-4450.

This is the final weekend for the Boy Scouts of the Three Harbors Council’s Haunted Woods 2020 at Camp OhDaKoTa, 3363 Dyer Lake Road in Wheatland. (Just north of Highway 50 on County Road P.) The one-mile guided tour takes about 40 minutes to complete and includes stairs, hills and some uneven terrain on the path. The Haunted Woods opens at 7 tonight and Saturday night (Oct. 23-24), with the final tour starting at 9:20 p.m. Guests must register in advance as a carload at www.threeharborsscouting.org/hauntedwoods. The cost is $6 in advance or $9 at the gate. There is no charge for ages 3 and younger. Face masks are required and temperature checks will be conducted. Concessions will be sold.