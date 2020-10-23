Today's events (Oct. 24, 2020)

It’s Vote Early Day! You can celebrate by voting early at City Hall (8 a.m. to 4 p.m.) and joining a “get out the vote” rally and car parade in Civic Center Park, 900 57th St. The rally/march starts at 10 a.m. Cars will then line up at 12:30 p.m. in the Reuther High School parking lot next to the park; the car parade starts at 1:15 p.m. and will last about an hour. Drivers are “encouraged to decorate their cars and write messages expressing why voting is important to them,” according to organizers. There will be some decorating supplies available. The non-partisan event is hosted by the African Emergency Relief Fund, Unity as One, Building Unity and other groups.

Tonight is your final chance to attend the Boy Scouts of the Three Harbors Council’s Haunted Woods 2020 at Camp OhDaKoTa, 3363 Dyer Lake Road in Wheatland. (Just north of Highway 50 on County Road P.) The one-mile guided tour takes about 40 minutes to complete. The Haunted Woods opens at 7 p.m., with the final tour starting at 9:20 p.m. Guests must register in advance as a carload at www.threeharborsscouting.org/hauntedwoods. The cost is $6 in advance or $9 at the gate. There is no charge for ages 3 and younger. Face masks are required and temperature checks will be conducted. Concessions will be sold.