Today's events (Oct. 24, 2020)

It’s Vote Early Day! You can celebrate by voting early at City Hall (8 a.m. to 4 p.m.) and joining a “get out the vote” rally and car parade in Civic Center Park, 900 57th St. The rally/march starts at 10 a.m. Cars will then line up at 12:30 p.m. in the Reuther High School parking lot next to the park; the car parade starts at 1:15 p.m. and will last about an hour. Drivers are “encouraged to decorate their cars and write messages expressing why voting is important to them,” according to organizers. There will be some decorating supplies available. The non-partisan event is hosted by the African Emergency Relief Fund, Unity as One, Building Unity and other groups.
Tonight is your final chance to attend the Boy Scouts of the Three Harbors Council’s Haunted Woods 2020 at Camp OhDaKoTa, 3363 Dyer Lake Road in Wheatland. (Just north of Highway 50 on County Road P.) The one-mile guided tour takes about 40 minutes to complete. The Haunted Woods opens at 7 p.m., with the final tour starting at 9:20 p.m. Guests must register in advance as a carload at www.threeharborsscouting.org/hauntedwoods. The cost is $6 in advance or $9 at the gate. There is no charge for ages 3 and younger. Face masks are required and temperature checks will be conducted. Concessions will be sold.
The Milwaukee County Zoo gets into the holiday spirit with a drive-thru “Boo at the Zoo,” with Halloween-themed areas, carved pumpkins and illuminated light shows. 5:30 to 9 p.m. tonight and Sunday. Advance online reservations are required. Go to www.milwaukeezoo.org to reserve a time. $55 per carload. Concessions and merchandise will be available to purchase along the way.
The Racine Zoo is offering a drive-through “Halloween Glow” attraction, open 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays through Nov. 1. $5 per person; free for children ages 2 years and younger. Enter the zoo at the 200 Goold St. gate entrance. This is a drive-through only experience; no walking is allowed. For more details, go to www.racinezoo.org/halloween-glow
Dan Patch Stables’ Haunted Hayride, on the grounds of the Grand Geneva Resort in Lake Geneva, features spooky scenes. Rides are 6 p.m. to midnight Fridays and Saturdays, through Oct. 31. The first ride each night, at 6 p.m., is family friendly. New this year is a Haunted Barn, open the same nights, from 6 to 11 p.m. www.danpatchstables.com.
Tune in tonight: Halloween is still a week away so that must mean it’s time for the feel-good Christmas movies to begin. In “Jingle Bell Bride,” a wedding planner (Julia Gonzalo) ends up in a remote Alaskan town and falls in love with its holiday pageantry, as well as the local guy (Ronnie Rowe) helping her find a rare flower. (7 p.m., Hallmark Channel).
