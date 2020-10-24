Today's events (Oct. 25, 2020)

Get out the napkins: It’s Greasy Food Day! Finally, the perfect excuse for eating bacon (or your favorite greasy burger) for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Enjoy!

Head to Hawthorn Hollow Nature Sanctuary and Arboretum, 880 Green Bay Road in Somers, which has a new trail meandering through the woods focusing on the children’s book “Over in the Meadow” by Ezra Jack Keats. This is part of Hawthorn’s StoryWalk program. The book will be in this trail through October. In November, another children’s book will be featured on a different trail. Admission is free; donations are accepted.

The Milwaukee County Zoo gets into the holiday spirit with a drive-thru “Boo at the Zoo,” with Halloween-themed areas, carved pumpkins and illuminated light shows. 5:30 to 9 p.m. tonight. Advance online reservations are required. Go to www.milwaukeezoo.org to reserve a time. $55 per carload. Concessions and merchandise will be available to purchase along the way.