 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Today's events (Oct. 25, 2020)
View Comments
Get Out Today

Today's events (Oct. 25, 2020)

{{featured_button_text}}
Greasy Foods Day

Happy Greasy Foods Day!

Get out the napkins: It’s Greasy Food Day! Finally, the perfect excuse for eating bacon (or your favorite greasy burger) for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Enjoy!

Head to Hawthorn Hollow Nature Sanctuary and Arboretum, 880 Green Bay Road in Somers, which has a new trail meandering through the woods focusing on the children’s book “Over in the Meadow” by Ezra Jack Keats. This is part of Hawthorn’s StoryWalk program. The book will be in this trail through October. In November, another children’s book will be featured on a different trail. Admission is free; donations are accepted.

The Milwaukee County Zoo gets into the holiday spirit with a drive-thru “Boo at the Zoo,” with Halloween-themed areas, carved pumpkins and illuminated light shows. 5:30 to 9 p.m. tonight. Advance online reservations are required. Go to www.milwaukeezoo.org to reserve a time. $55 per carload. Concessions and merchandise will be available to purchase along the way.

The Racine Zoo is offering a drive-through “Halloween Glow” attraction, open 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays through Nov. 1. $5 per person; free for children ages 2 years and younger. Enter the zoo at the 200 Goold St. gate entrance. This is a drive-through only experience; no walking is allowed. For more details, go to www.racinezoo.org/halloween-glow

Tune in tonight: With Election Day just around the corner, “60 Minutes” offers interviews with the four people at the top of the ballot. Lesley Stahl sits down with President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence, while Nora O’Donnell chats up Democratic nominee Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris. (6 p.m., CBS).

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WisEye Morning Minute: Elections Commission on Foreign Interference

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert