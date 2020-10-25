Today's events (Oct. 26, 2020)

Its Pumpkin Day! And the best way to celebrate is by eating a pumpkin spice doughnut! OK, maybe that’s just us. You can also celebrate by visiting a pumpkin farm and taking home a few pumpkins to decorate.

Jerry Smith’s Pumpkin Farm, located at highways L and EA in Somers, is open daily through October. The farm’s country store and fall displays are open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. The activity area is open 4 to 8 p.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. Admission is free to see the painted pumpkins on display. To visit the other attractions, a wristband is required ($5 per person Monday-Friday; $10 per person on Saturday and Sunday; free for kids age 2 and younger). Go to www.smithpumpkinfarm.com for more details.

Stiles Vegetable Farm, 11717 Sheridan Road, offers fall produce and the family’s “famous pumpkin display,” perfect for fun photos. Open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

Swan’s Pumpkin Farm in Caledonia is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday-Sunday at 5930 County Highway H. Admission is free, with fees for some of the individual attractions. www.thepumpkinfarm.com.