Today's events (Oct. 26, 2020)

Its Pumpkin Day! And the best way to celebrate is by eating a pumpkin spice doughnut! OK, maybe that’s just us. You can also celebrate by visiting a pumpkin farm and taking home a few pumpkins to decorate.
Jerry Smith’s Pumpkin Farm, located at highways L and EA in Somers, is open daily through October. The farm’s country store and fall displays are open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. The activity area is open 4 to 8 p.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. Admission is free to see the painted pumpkins on display. To visit the other attractions, a wristband is required ($5 per person Monday-Friday; $10 per person on Saturday and Sunday; free for kids age 2 and younger). Go to www.smithpumpkinfarm.com for more details.
Stiles Vegetable Farm, 11717 Sheridan Road, offers fall produce and the family’s “famous pumpkin display,” perfect for fun photos. Open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.
Swan’s Pumpkin Farm in Caledonia is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday-Sunday at 5930 County Highway H. Admission is free, with fees for some of the individual attractions. www.thepumpkinfarm.com.
The new temporary exhibit, “Masters of Their Era — Prints from the Ronald L. and Mary K. Ruble Collection” is on display through Oct. 30 at the Kenosha Public Museum, 5500 First Ave. The museum is open 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. Admission is free. Note: Visitors are required to wear face masks (available for $1). For more details, call 262-653-4140 or go to the museum’s website and/or Facebook page.
Tune in tonight: Are you ready for some football? The Chicago Bears visit the Los Angeles Rams for Monday Night Football. (7:15 p.m. on ESPN). As always, have your nachos ready by game time.
