Today's events (Oct. 27, 2020)
Today's events (Oct. 27, 2020)

Black Cat Day

Happy Black Cat Day

It’s Black Cat Day, so show Mr. Whiskers some love! The holiday actually has a more serious side, too. It’s a way to remind people that the superstitions about black cats bringing bad luck are completely false. Sadly, black cats often stay in shelters longer waiting for a home, so if you’re looking for a feline companion, consider adopting a black cat.

Head to your favorite local library today ... or branch out to someplace new. All Kenosha Public Library branches are now open for in-person library services. The Southwest and Northside libraries are open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday-Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday; the Simmons Library is open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday; and the Uptown Library is open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Note: All visitors must wear a mask, covering both your nose and your mouth. Curbside pickups are also still available. For more information, go to www.mykpl.info.

This is the final week to visit the exhibit “Masters of Their Era — Prints from the Ronald L. and Mary K. Ruble Collection” at the Kenosha Public Museum, 5500 First Ave. The exhibit runs through Friday. The museum is open 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. Admission is free. Note: Visitors are required to wear face masks (available for $1). For more details, call 262-653-4140 or go to the museum’s website and/or Facebook page.

The Anderson Arts Center at Kemper, 6603 Third Ave., is hosting its Winter Juried Show, with some 150 pieces of art on display, runs through Jan. 10, giving you plenty of time to view it. The arts center, located in a historic mansion, is open 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday. Admission is free. Note: Everyone MUST wear a mask inside. For more details, go to www.kempercenter.com.

Kenosha’s Tinseltown Theatre has reopened, with new social distancing and cleaning practices due to the COVID-19 pandemic. THis month, the theater is showing spooky Halloween films! For tickets and more information, go to www.cinemark.com or call Tinseltown, 262-942-8537.

Tune in tonight: Can brothers Kevin and Randall Pearson ever repair the terrible rift that opened between them in the Season 5 finale of “This Is Us”? We’ll start to find out when the weepy family drama returns tonight with a two-hour opener. (8 p.m., NBC).

+3
In Waukesha, Trump gets his biggest crowd of a day of rallies
  • Updated

WAUKESHA — President Donald Trump assured supporters packed shoulder to shoulder at a trio of rallies Saturday that “we’re rounding the turn” on the coronavirus — despite spiking cases — and mocked challenger Joe Biden for raising alarms about the pandemic. Meanwhile, Biden bemoaned to a smaller gathering the need to campaign at a distance but said he understood the public health reasons behind it.

