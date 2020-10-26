Today's events (Oct. 27, 2020)

It’s Black Cat Day, so show Mr. Whiskers some love! The holiday actually has a more serious side, too. It’s a way to remind people that the superstitions about black cats bringing bad luck are completely false. Sadly, black cats often stay in shelters longer waiting for a home, so if you’re looking for a feline companion, consider adopting a black cat.

Head to your favorite local library today ... or branch out to someplace new. All Kenosha Public Library branches are now open for in-person library services. The Southwest and Northside libraries are open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday-Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday; the Simmons Library is open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday; and the Uptown Library is open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Note: All visitors must wear a mask, covering both your nose and your mouth. Curbside pickups are also still available. For more information, go to www.mykpl.info.