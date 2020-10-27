Today's events (Oct. 28, 2020)

It’s Plush Animal Lover’s Day, so go ahead and bring your teddy bear to the office!

This is the final week to visit the exhibit “Masters of Their Era — Prints from the Ronald L. and Mary K. Ruble Collection” at the Kenosha Public Museum, 5500 First Ave. The exhibit runs through Friday. The museum is open 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. Admission is free. Note: Visitors are required to wear face masks (available for $1). For more details, call 262-653-4140 or go to the museum’s website and/or Facebook page.

The Anderson Arts Center at Kemper, 6603 Third Ave., is hosting its Winter Juried Show, with some 150 pieces of art on display, runs through Jan. 10, giving you plenty of time to view it. The arts center, located in a historic mansion, is open 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday. Admission is free. Note: Everyone MUST wear a mask inside. For more details, go to www.kempercenter.com.

Kenosha’s Tinseltown Theatre has reopened, with new social distancing and cleaning practices due to the COVID-19 pandemic. THis month, the theater is showing spooky Halloween films! For tickets and more information, go to www.cinemark.com or call Tinseltown, 262-942-8537.

Tune in tonight: In a new season of “Martha Knows Best,” lifestyle expert Martha Stewart puts her mad skills to work as she showcases fall gardening, home projects and festive holiday ideas at her Bedford, New York farm. Of course, her “super fans” and celebrity friends reach out via video check-ins to garner some advice. (7 p.m., HGTV).

