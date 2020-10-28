Today's events (Oct. 29, 2020)

Boney Manor, which first popped up in Bristol two years ago, is back this year in a new location. The scene, populated by skeletons runs from 7 to 9:30 p.m. through Saturday night (Halloween) at Schneider Farm on N1526 County Road U in Genoa City. (Located at the corner of CTH-U and Pell Lake Drive.) The theme is “Boney Manor Goes to the Movies.” Organizers said scenes from movies “will be displayed in a family friendly way” on more than two acres. Boney Manor is a FREE drive-by attraction. Every car will receive goodie bags of candy, toys and fun Halloween DVDs. Donations are accepted, with all proceeds going to the Lupus Foundation of America Wisconsin Chapter. For more details, go to ScareWithCare.org.
This is the final week to visit the exhibit “Masters of Their Era — Prints from the Ronald L. and Mary K. Ruble Collection” at the Kenosha Public Museum, 5500 First Ave. The exhibit runs through Friday. The museum is open 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. Admission is free. Note: Visitors are required to wear face masks (available for $1). For more details, call 262-653-4140 or go to the museum’s website and/or Facebook page.
The Anderson Arts Center at Kemper, 6603 Third Ave., is hosting its Winter Juried Show, with some 150 pieces of art on display, runs through Jan. 10, giving you plenty of time to view it. The arts center, located in a historic mansion, is open 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday. Admission is free. Note: Everyone MUST wear a mask inside. For more details, go to www.kempercenter.com.
Kenosha’s Tinseltown Theatre has reopened, with new social distancing and cleaning practices due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This month, the theater is showing spooky Halloween films! For tickets and more information, go to www.cinemark.com or call Tinseltown, 262-942-8537.
Tune in tonight: Fans of “Superstore” will soon have to say farewell to America Ferrera. But when Season 6 begins, her character, store manager Amy Sosa, is still around as she and Jonah face chaos at Cloud 9 amid a pandemic. (7 p.m., NBC).
