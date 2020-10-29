Today's events (Oct. 30, 2020)

It’s Candy Corn Day, so fill your palms with the classic treat. If you’re feeling dangerous, try some of the new flavors, like chocolate and pumpkin spice.

Today is your final chance to visit the exhibit “Masters of Their Era — Prints from the Ronald L. and Mary K. Ruble Collection” at the Kenosha Public Museum, 5500 First Ave. The museum is open 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. Admission is free. Note: Visitors are required to wear face masks (available for $1). For more details, call 262-653-4140 or go to the museum’s website and/or Facebook page.

The Anderson Arts Center at Kemper, 6603 Third Ave., is hosting its Winter Juried Show, with some 150 pieces of art on display, runs through Jan. 10, giving you plenty of time to view it. The arts center, located in a historic mansion, is open 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday. Admission is free. Note: Everyone MUST wear a mask inside. For more details, go to www.kempercenter.com.