Today's events (Oct. 31, 2020)

Happy Halloween! It’s the Big Day today, even if it will look different under COVID-19 restrictions.

Trick-or-treating times today are:

2 to 5 p.m. in Kenosha and Somers

3 to 6 p.m. in Pleasant Prairie

4 to 7 p.m. in Paddock Lake, Bristol and the Town of Randall

4 to 8 p.m. in Salem Lakes

Also, Twin Lakes is hosting “Trunk-or-Treat” from 1 to 5 p.m. in the Lance Park parking lot.

If you’re participating in trick-or-treating, turn a light on the front porch or in the front yard. Safety guidelines include: Maintain social distancing between groups from different households; hand out treats outdoors; set up a self-service station of bagged treats for children to grab; wash your hands before handling treats; carry hand sanitizer with you and use it after touching objects or other people; and wear a mask. Note: A costume mask is not a substitute for a cloth mask. You can find more Halloween guidelines online at www.cdc.gov.