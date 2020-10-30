Today's events (Oct. 31, 2020)

Happy Halloween! It’s the Big Day today, even if it will look different under COVID-19 restrictions.
Trick-or-treating times today are:
2 to 5 p.m. in Kenosha and Somers
3 to 6 p.m. in Pleasant Prairie
4 to 7 p.m. in Paddock Lake, Bristol and the Town of Randall
4 to 8 p.m. in Salem Lakes
Also, Twin Lakes is hosting “Trunk-or-Treat” from 1 to 5 p.m. in the Lance Park parking lot.
If you’re participating in trick-or-treating, turn a light on the front porch or in the front yard. Safety guidelines include: Maintain social distancing between groups from different households; hand out treats outdoors; set up a self-service station of bagged treats for children to grab; wash your hands before handling treats; carry hand sanitizer with you and use it after touching objects or other people; and wear a mask. Note: A costume mask is not a substitute for a cloth mask. You can find more Halloween guidelines online at www.cdc.gov.
Peterson’s Pumpkin Patch, with about 150 jack-o’-lanterns, glows at 9210 63rd St. The expertly carved pumpkins are on display through Monday night. Dr. Kris Peterson, a local chiropractor, puts on the display each year for a different charity. He draws the designs on the pumpkins, and volunteers help him do all the carving. Donations are being collected to benefit the Kindred Kitties, this year’s beneficiary. There’s also a glass pumpkin auction on the Peterson’s Pumpkin Patch Facebook page. Bidding is until midnight tonight.
Boney Manor, which first popped up in Bristol two years ago, is back this year in a new location. The scene, populated by skeletons, runs from 7 to 9:30 p.m. tonight at Schneider Farm on N1526 County Road U in Genoa City. (Located at the corner of Highway U and Pell Lake Drive.) The theme is “Boney Manor Goes to the Movies.” Boney Manor is a FREE drive-by attraction. Every car will receive goodie bags of candy, toys and fun Halloween DVDs. Donations are accepted, with all proceeds going to the Lupus Foundation of America Wisconsin Chapter. For more details, go to ScareWithCare.org.
