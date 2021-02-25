Today's events: Thursday, Feb. 25

It’s Chili Day, and if you don’t have some simmering in your slow cooker, why not go out and order some chili (or get takeout) from a local eatery? Check out the many specials available for dining in or for takeout during Kenosha Restaurant Week, running through Sunday. You can find more information online at VisitKenosha.com/RW.

Though it’s been much warmer this week, there’s still plenty of (melting) snow on the ground. There are plenty of places to cross-country ski or take out the sled and go sliding. Popular sledding spots include Washington Park, 1821 Washington Road; Alford Park, 2901 Alford Drive; and Fox River Park, at the intersection of highways F and W in Silver Lake. Probably the most popular sledding hill is in Petrifying Springs Park, 4909 Seventh St. in Somers.

Tune in tonight: “Punky Brewster” is back! In this continuation of the ’80s sitcom, the title character (Soleil Moon Frye) is now a single mother of three trying to get her life back on track when she meets Izzy (Quinn Copeland), a young girl in the foster system who reminds Punky a lot of her younger self. (Peacock).

