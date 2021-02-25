 Skip to main content
Today's events: Thursday, Feb. 25
Today's events: Thursday, Feb. 25

Chili Day

Happy National Chili Day!

 Liz Snyder

It’s Chili Day, and if you don’t have some simmering in your slow cooker, why not go out and order some chili (or get takeout) from a local eatery? Check out the many specials available for dining in or for takeout during Kenosha Restaurant Week, running through Sunday. You can find more information online at VisitKenosha.com/RW.

Though it’s been much warmer this week, there’s still plenty of (melting) snow on the ground. There are plenty of places to cross-country ski or take out the sled and go sliding. Popular sledding spots include Washington Park, 1821 Washington Road; Alford Park, 2901 Alford Drive; and Fox River Park, at the intersection of highways F and W in Silver Lake. Probably the most popular sledding hill is in Petrifying Springs Park, 4909 Seventh St. in Somers.

Tune in tonight: “Punky Brewster” is back! In this continuation of the ’80s sitcom, the title character (Soleil Moon Frye) is now a single mother of three trying to get her life back on track when she meets Izzy (Quinn Copeland), a young girl in the foster system who reminds Punky a lot of her younger self. (Peacock).

Tags

