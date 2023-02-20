Feb. 20 is Love Your Pet Day ... but isn’t that EVERY day? Give Mr. Whiskers an extra hug from us.

Kenosha Restaurant Week continues today, with dining out specials at 50-plus Kenosha County businesses. In addition to the dining deals, there are several opportunities to win Kenosha area restaurant gift cards through Visit Kenosha’s Facebook and Instagram pages. Learn more at visitkenosha.com/rw, where you can also find the list of participating businesses and special offers. Then, dig in!

The Fiber Arts Company meets from 6 to 7 this evening at the Northside Library, 1500 27th Ave. Do you enjoy knitting, crocheting, cross-stitch, embroidery or other fiber art? Bring your work-in-progress, share some patterns, and enjoy the company of other makers for some friendly chit-chat while you work on your projects. Admission is free, and everyone is welcome.

Head to the Southwest Library, 7979 38th Ave., for Family Storytime from 6 to 6:30 this evening. The whole family is invited to this storytime. Participants will read stories, sing songs, and have fun. Admission is free. For more details on library programs, go to mykpl.info.

The Kenosha Public Museum has updated its Field Station. The children’s area on the first floor of the museum has been updated, with new art projects, science activities, a kid-size trading post and more. The museum, 5500 First Ave., is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday–Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free.