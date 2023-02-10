February is Library Lovers’ Month. It’s also a great month to snuggle up with a good book, which you can find at one of our local Kenosha Public Library branches, which are all open today. For more information, call 262-564-6100 or log on at www.mykpl.info.

“The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” musical is on stage tonight at Tremper High School, 8650 26th Ave. The show takes place at a spelling bee, so brush up on your word knowledge! Performances are 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday. Tickets are $6-$13 at kusd.edu or by calling 262-359-6388.

Go off to see the wizard at the Rhode Center for the Arts! Kenosha’s Lakeside Players are performing “The Wizard of Oz” at the Downtown theater, 514 56th St. Performances are 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2:30 p.m. Sunday through Feb. 18. Tickets are $17 for adults; $14 for senior citizens and students. 262-671-8023 or rhodecenter.org.

Head to Wilmot Mountain Ski Resort for “Friday Night Lights.” The ski hill is celebrating its 85th anniversary — and its status as one of the first ski hills to have lights — with this special event. Activities include food and drink specials, a “Glow Crew” for “Light Up the Mountain” skiing, music on the patio and glow runs at the tubing hill. For more details, go to wilmotmountain.com.

The University of Wisconsin-Parkside’s Foreign Film Series is screening “Limbo,” a 2020 film from the United Kingdom. Director Ben Sharrock presents a number of refugees from Syria and elsewhere — single men with no families — who have been relocated in grimly functional hostels with a bare-minimum subsistence allowance. Forbidden to do any paid work, they must simply wait for the official word on whether they can stay. Performances take place in the Student Center Cinema at 7:30 p.m. Friday, 5 and 8 p.m. Saturday, and 2 and 5 p.m. Sunday. Note: To attend a screening, you must buy a season pass for $30. Go to uwp.edu/therita/foreignfilmseries.cfm.