Feb. 17 is Random Acts of Kindness Day, so be extra nice for 24 hours. Kindness can take many forms, from shoveling your neighbor’s driveway to bringing your co-worker a cup of their favorite coffee. Remember our motto: Live every day like it’s Random Acts of Kindness Day!

February is Library Lovers’ Month. It’s also a great month to snuggle up with a good book, which you can find at one of our local Kenosha Public Library branches, which are all open today. Library staffers are always happy to share recommendations. For more information, call 262-564-6100 or log on at www.mykpl.info

Go off to see the wizard at the Rhode Center for the Arts! Kenosha’s Lakeside Players are performing “The Wizard of Oz” at the Downtown theater, 514 56th St. The final two performances are 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday (Feb. 17-18). Tickets are $17 for adults; $14 for senior citizens and students. 262-671-8023 or rhodecenter.org.

Looking for live music tonight? Duosonic is playing from 9 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. at 58 Below, 504 58th St. Frank Falduto & the Patio Daddios are playing from 9 p.m. to midnight at Pavle’s Lounge, 1724 52nd St. And Union Park Tavern, 4520 Eighth Ave., features Lumphead & Spare Animals, performing from 9 p.m. to midnight.