Feb. 24 is Tortilla Chip Day ... and don’t skimp on the guacamole! You can find tortilla chips and guacamole among the many specials available for dining in or for takeout during Kenosha Restaurant Week, running through Sunday. Find more information online at VisitKenosha.com/RW.

The play “fml: How Carson McCullers Saved My Life” by Sarah Gubbins opens tonight at Carthage College’s Wartburg Theatre, 2001 Alford Park Drive. This drama tells the story of Jo, a high school junior in LaGrange, Ill., whose life is changed when she reads the famous novel “The Heart is a Lonely Hunter” by Carson McCullers. The book strikes a creative chord for Jo, and with support from her friends, she ventures down the path of writing an autobiographical graphic novel. Performances are 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday, continuing March 2-4. Tickets are $8-$14. Go to carthage.edu/arts/box-office/get-tickets/ or call the Fine Arts Box Office at 262-551-6661

The Fleeing Artists Theatre’s production of “A Raisin in the Sun” opens tonight at the Rhode Center for the Arts, 514 56th St. The play, written by Lorraine Hansberry, debuted on Broadway in 1959, starring Sidney Poitier. The story follows a black family’s experiences in south Chicago, as they attempt to improve their financial circumstances with an insurance payout after the death of the father. Performances are 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, continuing March 3-5 in Kenosha. Tickets are $15 for adults and $13 for students, senior citizens, teachers and members of the military. Tickets are available in advance through the Fleeing Artist Theatre’s Facebook page and at the door.

“The Tin Woman” opens tonight at the Racine Theatre Guild, 2519 Northwestern Ave. The story follows Joy, who — after receiving a heart transplant that was supposed to give her a new lease on life — instead finds herself in a downward spiral. Meanwhile, Alice and Hank are mourning the loss of their son, Jack, whose heart was used to save Joy. Performances are 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays through March 12. For tickets, call 262-633-4218 or go to racinetheatre.org.

Oldies rocker Rick Springfield — the former “General Hospital” heartthrob — is performing tonight at the Genesee Theatre in downtown Waukegan, Ill., backed by a full band. He had a string of hits in the ‘80s, including “Jessie’s Girl,” “Don’t Talk to Strangers” and “I’ve Done Everything for You.” And his hair still looks great! No matter how hard he rocks, he’ll always be Dr. Noah Drake to us (sigh). The show starts at 8 p.m. Feb. 24. Tickets are $37-$87 (plus fees) at geneseetheatre.com.