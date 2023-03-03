March 3 is World Wildlife Day, a time to celebrate the natural world and all its plants and animals. But, really, isn’t that EVERY day? For more about this annual celebration, go to wildlifeday.org.

Betsy Ade and the Well-Known Strangers are performing tonight at a beneﬁt concert to support local victims of human trafficking. The concert is 7:30 to 11 p.m. March 3 at Route 20, 14001 Washington Ave. in Yorkville. The band Bascom Hill also performs. Proceeds will go to Fight to End Exploitation. Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets cost $12 in advance and $15 at the door and are available at rte20.com.

The play “fml: How Carson McCullers Saved My Life” by Sarah Gubbins continues tonight at Carthage College’s Wartburg Theatre, 2001 Alford Park Drive. This drama tells the story of Jo, a high school junior in LaGrange, Ill., whose life is changed when she reads the famous novel “The Heart is a Lonely Hunter” by Carson McCullers. Performances are 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Tickets are $8-$14. Go to carthage.edu/arts/box-office/get-tickets/ or call the Fine Arts Box Office at 262-551-6661.

The Fleeing Artists Theatre’s production of “A Raisin in the Sun” continues tonight at the Rhode Center for the Arts, 514 56th St. The story follows a Black family’s experiences in south Chicago in the 1950s, as they attempt to improve their financial circumstances. Performances are 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $15 for adults and $13 for students, senior citizens, teachers and members of the military. Tickets are available in advance through the Fleeing Artist Theatre’s Facebook page and at the door.

“The Tin Woman” continues tonight at the Racine Theatre Guild, 2519 Northwestern Ave. The story follows Joy, who — after receiving a heart transplant that was supposed to give her a new lease on life — instead finds herself in a downward spiral. Performances are 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays through March 12. For tickets, call 262-633-4218 or go to racinetheatre.org.

Looking for live music tonight? The Almas, Saint Tragedy, Inbound and Embers Rise are playing starting at 8 p.m. at 58 Below, 504 58th St. Floral Gin performs at 9 p.m. at Pavle’s Lounge, 1724 52nd St. And Union Park Tavern, 4520 Eighth Ave., features Daniel and His 3AM Saints, starting at 9:30 p.m.