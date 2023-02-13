Feb. 13 is Valentine’s Day Eve ... and it’s also Tortellini Day, because the round, filled pouches are the most romantic member of the pasta family.

The Mystery Lovers Book Club meets at 2 p.m. today at the Northside Library, 1500 27th Ave. Everyone is welcome to come and talk about a favorite murder mystery. Free admission. There is no registration required or any specific books to read.

The Southwest Library — which opens at 3 p.m. Monday-Friday this week due to a carpeting project — is hosting a free program this evening on Black History in Films and Music, with special guests Flutes at Dawn. The program “will include the opportunity to participate in an interactive creative activity, as well as a look at representation in cinematic and musical history.” 6 to 8 p.m. at the library, 7979 38th Ave.

Take your Valentine on the road to score some Wisconsin State Fair Cream Puffs! The fine folks who fatten us up every summer are back with another holiday-themed Drive-Thru. This time, the fair offers two flavors: Cocoa Cream Puffs and pink Strawberry Cream Puffs. Drivers can pick up the treats at State Fair Park in West Allis at the Cream Puff Drive-Thru, open 3 to 7 p.m. Monday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday. The cost is $17 for a three-pack and $28 for a six-pack. Note: There will be a limited number of treats available to purchase on-site, but do yourself a favor and order in advance at originalcreampuffs.com.

The Kenosha Public Museum is hosting “Pollination Investigation.” Explore the essential role that pollinators play in the natural world. Through pollinator profiles, learn about different pollinators – from butterflies and hummingbirds to bats and the wind – and their favorite flowers based on floral characteristics like flower shape, color, scent and more. The museum at 5500 First Ave. is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday–Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free. For more information, call 262-653-4140 or log on at KenoshaPublicMuseum.org.

If you’re into cars — or you love someone who is into cars — you can’t go wrong with a visit to the 2023 Chicago Auto Show. You may not go home with a new ride, but dreaming is free. The show runs through Feb. 20 at Chicago’s McCormick Place, 2301 S. Lake Shore Drive. chicagoautoshow.com.