February is Hot Breakfast Month, and you can find plenty of breakfast options at local restaurants. Or, cook up some pancakes and eggs at home. No time to cook? Toasted Pop-Tarts work, too! Head to the Southwest Library, 7979 38th Ave., for Family Storytime from 6 to 6:30 this evening. The whole family is invited to this Feb. 6 storytime. Participants will read stories, sing songs, and have fun. Admission is free. For more details on library programs, go to mykpl.info.

Get outside and enjoy this winter wonderland! In the City of Kenosha, popular sledding hills include Washington Park, 1821 Washington Road, and Alford Park, 2901 Alford Drive, which has a steep hill with views of the Carthage College campus. The “Mount Olympus” of sledding hills in Kenosha County is in Petrifying Springs Park, 4909 Seventh St. in Somers.

Go ice skating under the lights in Downtown Kenosha, where the city’s 32-by-60-foot ice rink is back for another season. Skaters are welcome seven days a week, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. It’s especially fun to skate after dark, when the lights illuminate the rink, nestled in Veterans Memorial Park, 625 52nd St., next to City Hall and the harbor. It’s free to skate, and if you don’t have your own skates, it’s free to borrow a pair, too. The Skate Hut is open at the rink from 4 to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. (Note: You need a photo ID to check out skates.) The skates, in child and adult sizes, are available on a first-come-first-served basis at the Skate Hut.

The Kenosha Public Museum has updated its Field Station. The children’s area on the first floor of the museum has new art projects, science activities, a kid-size trading post and more. The museum, 5500 First Ave., is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday–Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free. For more information, call 262-653-4140 or log on at www.KenoshaPublicMuseum.org.