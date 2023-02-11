Feb. 11 is National Latte Day, celebrating the art of mixing coffee with hot milk. If you team your latte with a doughnut, your Saturday is off to a great start.

Tonight is your final chance to see “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” musical at Tremper High School, 8650 26th Ave. The show takes place at a spelling bee, so brush up on your word knowledge! 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $6-$13 at kusd.edu or by calling 262-359-6388.

Go off to see the wizard at the Rhode Center for the Arts! Kenosha’s Lakeside Players are performing “The Wizard of Oz” at the Downtown theater, 514 56th St. Performances are 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2:30 p.m. Sunday through Feb. 18. Tickets are $17 for adults; $14 for senior citizens and students. 262-671-8023 or rhodecenter.org.

Lemon Street Gallery, 4601 Sheridan Road, has teamed up with Love Your Community (a local nonprofit) for a CommUNITY exhibit celebrating “community love and Kenosha appreciation.” The opening reception is 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, featuring an art installation done by 23 local artists, along with musical performances by Evan Steidtman, Embahn, and Violet Wilder. Food will be provided by local restaurants. There will also be “a fun VR gallery experience based on a past exhibition.” Admission to the Saturday reception is $15; go to Lemon Street’s Facebook page for details.

Blue House Books, 5915 Sixth Ave. A in Downtown Kenosha, is hosting a Valentine’s Date Night from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11. Participants are invited to the bookstore for “a romantic evening of book browsing and intimate conversation.” The cost is $65 per couple, which includes a “bookish game” to help you pick out a book for your partner, appetizers and refreshments, and a discount on purchases that evening. Buy tickets at blue-house-books.com/events/22626

Bong State Recreation Area will celebrate Valentine’s Day with its “Return to Romance” event Saturday night, Feb. 11. Activities include a candlelit hike, live music, a campfire, desserts and warm drinks. The event takes place outdoors and inside the Visitor Center. 7 to 9 p.m. Note: This is for adults only. The cost is $8 for person ($15 as couple), plus park admission at 26313 Burlington Road in Kansasville. Reservations are required and can be made by calling 262-878-5600.

In Racine, the Dave Braun Trio is performing Saturday night at Jean’s Jazz Series. 7 p.m. Feb. 11 at the Racine Theatre Guild, 2519 Northwestern Ave. Tickets are $18 for adults, $16 for senior citizens (62 and older) and $5 for students (21 and younger) at racinetheatre.org.