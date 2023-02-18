Feb. 18 is the final day of National Jell-O Week, so get working on that lime Jell-O mold, filled with lots of pineapple tidbits. We like ours topped with Cool Whip, please.

Today is Drink Wine Day, a great way to kick off the weekend. But wait, there’s more! Drink Wine Day pairs well with Pluto Day, both on Feb. 18. (Not Mickey Mouse’s dog; this day celebrates our far-off solar system neighbor). We grew up with a solar system with nine planets in it. Then one day, the powers that be decided designating Pluto as a planet was just wrong, and our most distant friend in the solar system was told he wasn’t good enough for the planet club anymore and would forever be considered a “dwarf planet.” So raise your wine glass and toast Pluto Day, which celebrates the discovery of Pluto in 1930, when it was designated as a planet ... and that’s how it should have stayed.

Kenosha Restaurant Week starts today, kicking off nine days of dining out specials. This year, more than Kenosha County businesses are taking part. In addition to the dining deals, there are several opportunities to win Kenosha area restaurant gift cards through Visit Kenosha’s Facebook and Instagram pages. Learn more at visitkenosha.com/rw, where you can also find the list of participating businesses and special offers. Then, dig in!

The Civil War Museum is hosting its Civil War Medical Weekend, with the 17th Corps Field Hospital — the largest Civil War Medical unit in the Midwest — hosting activities and demonstrations. The free event will feature interactive displays including hundreds of original surgical instruments, making “pills” with Doctor Milam using an 1800s pill roller and — our favorite — Civil War surgical demonstrations! This free event, open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 18-19, will make visitors appreciate antibiotics and anesthesia. For more details, go to https://museums.kenosha.org/civilwar/

Looking for live music tonight? Here are some options:

Yves Francois et Rocambu Jazz brings some Mardi Gras music, starting at 8 p.m., to Union Park Tavern, 4520 Eighth Ave. No cover.

The Ecolimes play from 9 p.m. to midnight at Pavle’s Lounge, 1724 52nd St.

Boney Fingers, a Grateful Dead tribute, performs from 8 to 11 p.m. at George’s Tavern, 1201 N. Main St. in Racine.